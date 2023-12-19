Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti

36 Case Reports of Cancers After Covid Vaccination
Plus a few documenting benign tumors or pathology affecting a tumor
  
Ashmedai
22

April 2024

36 Survey Studies of Side Effects Following Vaccination Showing Shocking Rates of *SEVERE* Adverse Events
From heart conditions to menstrual irregularities, it's not only the rate of systemic side effects that's stratospheric
  
Ashmedai
5

February 2024

Is drug use a risk factor for vaccine injuries? Case report of marijuana myocarditis suggests the answer might be yes
The epidemiological implications are not trivial
  
Ashmedai
7

January 2024

New Study: 'Prenatal Exposure to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 Induces Autism-Like Behaviors in Male Neonatal Rats'
Preclinical study that wasn't done when we warped the speed of science to skip all the science parts
  
Ashmedai
4
A Case Study Showcasing the Academic Asylum
Two real published studies that break the insanity scale
  
Ashmedai
17

December 2023

Epic resource for understanding the major issues relevant to you: Daniel Horowitz articles of 2023
Alternative analysis of currently prominent (mostly) scientific public policy topics
  
Ashmedai
3

November 2023

Updated: Vermont's Mysterious Spike in Cardiogenic Shock Deaths of 2021
#ShockShot??
6

October 2023

Some context for the Israel-Gaza situation
The propaganda machine has successfully erased much of the past 75 years of Middle East history
  
Ashmedai
Massachusetts Senior Citizen Pandemic of Fatal Fractures in 2021-2022
It was so bad that even the nursing home residents got in on the action in 2022 despite being wiped out in 2021
  
Ashmedai
19
Nevada's Pandemic of Falls & Blunt Force Traumas
That began in 2021, not 2020
  
Ashmedai
12

September 2023

Excess deaths involving blood disorders in Minnesota that began after 2020
Alternative analysis of currently prominent (mostly) scientific public policy topics
  
Ashmedai
3
Study: 'Neuroticism predicts national vaccination rates across 56 countries'
Which definitely correlates with real world experience, especially on social media
  
Ashmedai
31
