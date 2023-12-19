Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti
36 Case Reports of Cancers After Covid Vaccination
Plus a few documenting benign tumors or pathology affecting a tumor
May 9
Ashmedai
117
22
April 2024
36 Survey Studies of Side Effects Following Vaccination Showing Shocking Rates of *SEVERE* Adverse Events
From heart conditions to menstrual irregularities, it's not only the rate of systemic side effects that's stratospheric
Apr 16
Ashmedai
33
5
February 2024
Is drug use a risk factor for vaccine injuries? Case report of marijuana myocarditis suggests the answer might be yes
The epidemiological implications are not trivial
Feb 7
Ashmedai
22
7
January 2024
New Study: 'Prenatal Exposure to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 Induces Autism-Like Behaviors in Male Neonatal Rats'
Preclinical study that wasn't done when we warped the speed of science to skip all the science parts
Jan 11
Ashmedai
44
4
A Case Study Showcasing the Academic Asylum
Two real published studies that break the insanity scale
Jan 8
Ashmedai
28
17
December 2023
Epic resource for understanding the major issues relevant to you: Daniel Horowitz articles of 2023
Alternative analysis of currently prominent (mostly) scientific public policy topics
Dec 19, 2023
Ashmedai
18
3
November 2023
Updated: Vermont's Mysterious Spike in Cardiogenic Shock Deaths of 2021
#ShockShot??
Nov 2, 2023
31
6
October 2023
Some context for the Israel-Gaza situation
The propaganda machine has successfully erased much of the past 75 years of Middle East history
Oct 17, 2023
Ashmedai
1
Massachusetts Senior Citizen Pandemic of Fatal Fractures in 2021-2022
It was so bad that even the nursing home residents got in on the action in 2022 despite being wiped out in 2021
Oct 17, 2023
Ashmedai
35
19
Nevada's Pandemic of Falls & Blunt Force Traumas
That began in 2021, not 2020
Oct 15, 2023
Ashmedai
44
12
September 2023
Excess deaths involving blood disorders in Minnesota that began after 2020
Alternative analysis of currently prominent (mostly) scientific public policy topics
Sep 19, 2023
Ashmedai
32
3
Study: 'Neuroticism predicts national vaccination rates across 56 countries'
Which definitely correlates with real world experience, especially on social media
Sep 14, 2023
Ashmedai
86
31
