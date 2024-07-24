I confess that although 100% accurate, this title is basically clickbait, but not for lack of something peculiar and newsworthy. The genesis came from the following discovery of deaths each year in Connecticut with ICD10 code G311, which corresponds to ‘Senile degeneration of brain, not elsewhere classified’:

on substack - petitioned the state of Connecticut for their death certificates and received them under certain conditions. Until now we were unable to publish data from CT death certificates. Recently this changed, but I will refrain from elaborating on this further out of an abundance of prudence borne from a deep and abiding respect and appreciation for the rule of law and our magnificent judicial system

Hopefully we will be able to publish Connecticut data unfettered by any unforeseen constraints indefinitely, but this is not guaranteed.

Returning to the mass Bidenization of Connecticut during his presidency, for a number of reasons, such a trend is very unlikely to represent the stipulated nominal increase of deaths involving a heretofore unknown mysterious unclassified ‘senile brain degeneration’. The simple fact is that the trend itself belies reality. Even in the present climate, it is difficult to imagine a new clinical phenomenon going from functional nonexistence to accounting for almost 2% of deaths each year (!!):

And even if such were the case, for it to happen without anyone noticing is implausible - there would be simply too many clinicians on the ground actively documenting instances of this new disease for it to completely escape notice for the general public. And the clinicians definitely noticed this - the deaths with the G311 code all have the text “senile brain degeneration” on them, so the doctors who were writing these words instead of “Alzheimer’s” or “Dementia” made the conscious choice to do so.

Fortunately, this is something we might be able to flesh out a bit from the data. If the staggering supernova of fatal brain degenerations was the result of a change in coding policy or documenting conventions by coroners, we should be able to see a concurrent deficit in deaths involving ‘senile brain degenerations’ that are elsewhere classified - like Alzheimer’s, which is denoted by the ICD10 code G30 - and is something we do indeed see, at least superficially:

2020 shoots up because there was such a massive increase in brain degenerations overall that even pushing a number of them into the ‘other’ category, there were still plenty left to be coded as Alzheimer’s.

If we combine the Alzheimer’s deaths with the ‘other senile brain degeneration’ deaths, we get the following trend which is far more ‘normal’:

Now we see pretty even trends both before the pandemic (grey bars 2015-2019), and then during the pandemic (colorful bars, 2020-2023), albeit running at about 50% excess.

In essence, what seems to have happened - at first glance - is that some number of deaths that used to be classified as Alzheimer’s were instead classified as ‘other senile brain degeneration’.

But does this hold up? Let’s see.

Why the crazy trend though?

Just because there was an ‘administrative phenomenon’ doesn’t explain *why* a novel policy or coding algorithm change was made. Furthermore, it is definitely possible that there was a change in the characteristics of people with Alzheimer’s-like conditions which led to doctors writing down a different text formulation in some instances.

Nursing Home Residents (NH) vs NON-NH Residents

Our first clue comes from looking at the breakdown between NH/NON-NH deaths.

Whereas the increase in G311 ‘Other Senile Brain Degeneration’ deaths is roughly the same for both -

- the trend in Alzheimer’s deaths is not:

Whereas there is an immediate decrease in Alzheimer’s deaths in NH residents from 2021 onward, there is no such drop in the non-NH residents until 2023.

To better visualize this, the charts below show side by side the number of Alzheimer’s deaths (left) and the number of ‘other SBD’ deaths (right) in NON-NH residents:

It doesn’t seem like the novel ‘senile brain degeneration’ deaths are coming out of Alzheimer’s deaths in this group. Rather there is a stable jump in Alzheimer’s from the pre-pandemic clustering around the 500-600 range to around 800 for the next three years before finally coming back down to 681 such deaths in 2023.

Yet the stark explosion of mysterious ‘other senile brain degeneration’ deaths not only occurs but has a more dramatic increase compared to the nursing home residents (!!).

Number of ICD Codes per Death Certificate

One of the variables I like to keep track of is the number of ICD codes on each death certificate. It’s a useful tidbit of information to have, and could be a harbinger for suspicious coding practices or unknown pathologies wreaking havoc.

Typically, we should see more ICD codes the older the decedent, simply because older people tend to have mor medical conditions compared to younger people. We also shouldn’t see a significant deviation in the number of ICD codes on death certificates with any specific condition if there was no change in the coding practices or pathology of that condition.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the ICD averages for Alzheimer’s and Other SBD deaths.

First for some context we need to see the average number of ICD codes for *all* deaths among seniors (NH left, NON-NH right):

The average number of ICD codes is remarkably similar for NH and NON-NH residents alike, except that the average for the NON-NH deaths dips sooner and a bit steeper after 2020 compared to the NH deaths, but not by much. Interestingly there is a noticeable drop in both in 2023 where the average # of ICD codes is well below the 2015-2021 baseline.

Basically we see an average of about 2.8-3 ICD codes until 2023 where it drops to ~2.55-2.65.

This is actually quite shocking in itself. In other states, the average # of ICD codes we see in the other states we have data for is well into the three’s and over *4* by the pandemic years. (And that is despite some Medical Examiners who handle a lot of deaths each year in these states averaging under *TWO* ICD codes per senior death, which basically means they’re engaging in fraud. Hopefully will have an article out on that eventually, because it is quite scandalous and calls into question the integrity of all the national mortality data even before covid.)

Averaging under three conditions per death for seniors seems to me like there is massive failure to document relevant conditions on death certificates in Connecticut.

Compare that to the average number of ICD codes on death certificates with Alzheimer’s (top) or Other SBD (bottom):

NOTE: bottom left chart (NH) looks lower than it is because of the one death in 2015 with 5 ICD codes makes the other bars lower by comparison, but it is higher than the bottom right chart (NON-NH) where every year is below the lowest year’s total for the NH resident deaths

Immediately we can see that the average number of ICD codes on these deaths are well below the average overall.

The top left chart which shows Alzheimer’s deaths in NH residents is the closest to the average for all deaths, with each year being about .1-.15 below the average for all deaths that year. This by itself is a bit surprising for me, because I would have thought that patients with Alzheimer’s have a ton of other stuff going on, not less than the average number of conditions for seniors dying. The trend before the pandemic is going down year over year (which itself is curious), then ‘resets’ in 2020 before dropping each subsequent year in a steeper trend compared to pre-pandemic.

The top right chart - Alzheimer’s deaths in the NON-NH population - shows a dramatic drop off in the average # of ICD codes starting in 2020, and it plummets well below the rate of the average # of ICD codes for all deaths among NON-NH resident. This is immediately suspicious - if nothing changed about the people dying with Alzheimer’s, then why are they dying ‘healthier’?

The real action is in the bottom charts showing the average # of ICD codes for the ‘Other SBD’ deaths:

The bottom left chart - ‘Other SBD’ deaths in the NH population - is consistently about .5 to .8 less than the average (that’s a big number in this context), with the weird exception of 2021 where it jumps to within about .2.

The bottom right chart - ‘Other SBD’ deaths in the NON_NH population - is well over a FULL ICD code lower, and almost a full 50% drop off from the average number of ICD codes for each year. This is staggering, especially considering that there are a substantial number of these deaths so the average is not reflecting a few weird death certificates:

The fact that there is a marked difference in the # of ICD codes between the Alzheimer’s deaths and the ‘Other Senile Brain Degeneration’ deaths suggests that the choice by doctors which one to write in was not random. The difference between NH & NON-NH residents in the proportion of Alzheimer’s deaths to Other SBD deaths suggests likewise. Rather, it seems that ‘senile brain degeneration’ is the text of choice where there were fewer or no additional conditions to document. This suggests that these were likely deaths where the coroner was less confident and/or the decedent was otherwise healthy (compared to the general population of decedents each year).

The average of ~1.6 ICD codes per death certificate means that about half of seniors who die of ‘senile brain degeneration’ have *NO OTHER CONDITION* that contributed to their deaths. But are there really hundreds of seniors dying of ‘senile brain degeneration’ with no other conditions? Dementia like diseases rarely develop in someone long enough to kill them without there being any accompanying conditions or comorbidities. So what is going on here?

There is one hypotheses that to me at least seems plausible and is able to explain what’s going on here, pending further research and analysis. The wild jump in what essentially amounts to ‘unidentified dementia of some sort’ - particularly in the NON-NH residents - reflects doctors erroneously attributing a different condition to Alzheimer’s/dementia. I suspect these misattributed deaths are probably cancers. An undiagnosed cancer in an otherwise healthy elderly patient, particularly a rapidly metastasizing cancer, would probably cause a general decline in the health of the patient. In older people, a general deterioration in health is frequently accompanied by mental or cognitive decline. Without a cancer diagnosis, a doctor could easily infer from the state of the patient that given his or her advanced age it is probably some kind of dementia but lacking a firm diagnosis write down “Senile Degeneration of the Brain”.

The reason these deaths spiked in 2020 would be that there were a bunch of cancer deaths where the cancer wasn’t diagnosed because of lockdowns and other policies, and potentially even a few extra helped along by covid disease itself. Also coroners during the manic panic phase might have been less meticulous about making sure to get the patient history and records.

The continued increase in these deaths after 2020 would reflect a new surge of ‘mystery misdiagnoses’ caused by a novel something introduced to the population en masse.

There seems to be a lot of “missing” cancer deaths in the national mortality data (which is built from state death certificates like these), especially after 2020, such as what is documented by Ethical Skeptic on Twitter/X. This would dovetail nicely with the ‘senile brain degeneration hiding cancers’ hypothesis.

It also could be that some of the increase after 2020 was actually correctly diagnosed - a ‘novel’ form of dementia that kills rapidly from the time of diagnosis, striking down otherwise healthy people, caused by the covid vaccines. Since we know that they can cause neurological and brain injuries, including brain degeneration, it stands to reason that rapidly fatal dementia following vaccination could be responsible for such a thing. However, this can’t explain what happened in 2020 where there were no vaccines, and since the increase clearly starts in 2020, it cannot be the primary explanation for this phenomenon.

Whatever the explanation is, there is definitely something weird going on that indicates a more widespread public health crisis in Connecticut, which in a sane world would be investigated with an eye towards getting to the bottom of this. Alas public health authorities are afflicted with moral dementia so such spasms of sanity remain unlikely to ever materialize.