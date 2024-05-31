UPDATE: Someone pointed out that the slide listed 40-64 year old’s as 71% vaxxed, 15% not sure, and 24% not vaxxed, which adds up to 110%. Since this is probably a typo and meant to say 5% instead of 15%, I updated the title and article to correct this.

Rasmussen recently released a new poll asking people about vaccine safety:

They found that a substantial percentage of respondents claimed to know someone personally who was killed by a covid vaccine:

(The other slides about the breakdown of how respondents answered this question are below)

Mass amnesia about your own vaccine status

The most unexpected and bizarre finding to me was the following slide showing the % of respondents who were vaccinated vs unvaccinated:

Four percent of respondents overall - and a mind-blowing FIFTEEN PERCENT of 40-64 year old’s - claimed they were “not sure” if they got vaccinated.

The 15% # is probably a typo (see above), but 4% overall is still a shocking number if it holds true for the entire population.

This is wild.

Nobody (except perhaps Biden) ‘forgets’ whether they got a covid vaccine. So this is basically an obvious and open lie to the pollster.

Moreover, all of the ‘unsure’ people were either Republicans or Independents - among Democrat respondents, 86% said they were vaccinated and 14% said they weren’t, but 0% couldn’t recall:

So basically, we’ve got a bunch of people who on the one hand are too embarrassed to admit that they got a covid vaccine, but on the other hand can’t bring themselves to openly lie that they didn’t get a covid vaccine, leading them to go for the middle ground of lie that they don’t remember if they got a vaccine.

In other words, the subject of covid vaccines has become so toxic that - if this poll’s results are to be believed - a sizeable minority not only regrets getting vaccinated but feel ashamed for having done so.

Moreover, when people lie blatantly and anonymously, they are usually doing so in order to deceive themselves in order to maintain a fiction in their own self-image or identity. There are many reasons why people could have psychological difficulty with their vaccinated status, including:

They don’t want to admit they were inept or gullible enough to get manipulated and tricked into getting vaccinated which in hindsight is now both a very significant decision an a colossal failure of their judgement

Coercion to get vaccinated left them feeling abused/violated/traumatized, something which they would rather push out of their consciousness, but admitting they are vaccinated forces them to relive the abuse and maintains or anchors these feelings in their conscious mind. Other bullying or abuse associated with the vaccines could also lead to this.

Similar to the previous one, they are afraid for their own health going forward, and would rather not contemplate their own potential risks from the covid vaccines, and so deny their own vaccination status in order to push it out of their consciousness

The fact of so many “defections” indicates that a great many more people feel similarly - the defectors are the tip of the iceberg who feel strongly enough to tell an readily obvious lie on a poll, but most people who harbor resentment, anger or trauma about getting vaccinated are not going to lie about their vaccination status on an anonymous poll.

The primary takeaway to me is that covid vaccines have incredibly toxic culturally, which is good news.

Breakdowns on covid vaccine death question:

Here are the other slides from the Rasmussen video on this subject.

This time there was a wider gap seen based on political party affiliation:

Unsurprisingly, there were a higher % of younger people compared to older people who claimed to know someone personally who was killed by a covid vaccine:

Also unsurprisingly, a higher % of unvaccinated people said they knew a covid vaccine fatality compared to vaccinated, and a higher % of unboosted compared to boosted folks:

This is in addition to their earlier polls on this issue:

They also asked if people knew anyone killed by the covid virus: