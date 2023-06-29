To my knowledge, there are at least three case report studies documenting siblings suffering the same type of vaccine injuries from a covid vaccine.

Case Report #1 - “Terrifying Troponins Triad”

The first case report documents a triad of Australian triplets who all hit the myocarditis jackpot.

Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination in adolescent triplets

Since this study is behind a paywall, I am uploading a PDF copy someone procured for me:

Thirteen-year-old male triplets developed left-sided chest pain after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. For Triplet 1, this occurred on day three following dose one. For Triplets 2 and 3, this occurred following the second dose of Pfizer, on day four and day five post-vaccine respectively. Triplets 1 and 3 reported fever on day one post-vaccination, whereas Triplet 2 had only localised injection site pain. In all cases, the chest pain was left-sided and radiated down the left arm. Triplet 1 had pain exacerbated by movement, whereas Triplets 2 and 3 had pain exacerbated by lying flat. All three triplets had a history of prematurity and mild asthma, not requiring preventer therapy. They had no personal history of COVID-19 infection and had no prior, or recurrent, episodes of chest pain, and no other reported adverse events following immunisation. There was no history of congenital cardiac disease, acute pericarditis, or autoimmune disease in immediate family members. Family history of myocarditis was denied at the time of admission; however, during outpatient follow-up, it was revealed that the triplets’ maternal great aunt had an episode of non-vaccine-associated myocarditis, with concerns about a related cardiomyopathy.

Discussion This case series describes the first case of myopericarditis secondary to Pfizer vaccination occurring in triplets, which may suggest familial risk and a possible genetic association to the underlying pathophysiology.

Case Report #2 - “Matching Myo Mates”

The second case report documents myocarditis suffered by a pair of siblings from New Zealand.

COVID Vaccine-Associated Myocarditis in Adolescent Siblings: Does It Run in the Family?

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/10/4/611

Patient 1 is a 14-year-old male who presented to his general practitioner with acute-onset left-sided chest pain three days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The patient was previously healthy with no comorbid conditions and no significant family history of cardiac disease.

Patient 2 is a 12-year-old male with no previous medical history or comorbid conditions and is the younger sibling of patient 1 (details in Table 1). Patient 2 presented one week following his brother’s admission with acute left-sided chest pain that developed 48 h after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Patient 2 displayed no symptoms of COVID infection, and a PCR test for COVID-19 was negative. There was no history of previous COVID infection.

This presentation of vaccine-associated myocarditis illustrates the need to better understand the mechanisms of this entity. Our case supports a potential genetic susceptibility; however, statistically this could also be explained by random chance. We considered alternative causes of myocarditis in our cases, including autoimmune conditions and typical viral causes. Investigations for these were negative in both siblings. Genetic background in response to environmental factors may play a role in the immune response seen in patients with myocarditis [22,23,24], such as a dysregulated cytokine response (e.g., IL-1beta, IL-17 and TNF-alpha), leading to infiltration of the myocardium [25]. Other proposed genetic mechanisms include alterations in structural proteins, creating a more vulnerable myocardium [22].

A better understanding of the mechanisms of vaccination-associated myocarditis—particularly the potential for genetic predisposition or the autoimmune response—may help guide future recommendations.

This is the first reported presentation of vaccine-associated myocarditis in siblings. This report supports a possible genetic susceptibility and illustrates the need to understand the mechanisms behind this rare cause of myocarditis.

Case Report #3 - “Kiddie Kidney Kinship”

Sibling cases of gross hematuria and newly diagnosed IgA nephropathy following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35729514/

We report the first sibling cases newly diagnosed as immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy after the second dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. 15- and 18-year-old men presented with gross hematuria following the second dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Pfizer, BNT162b2) received on the same day. Pathological findings of each kidney biopsy specimen were consistent with IgA nephropathy. Gross hematuria in both cases spontaneously recovered within several days.

Patient 1 A 15-year-old Japanese man with a 6-months history of microscopic hematuria was referred to our hospital due to gross hematuria 1 day after receiving the second dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Pfizer, BNT162b2). He also had fever and myalgia. He had no prior history of COVID-19 infection, nor gross hematuria after any other infections. He had no family medical history of kidney diseases.

Patient 2 An 18-year-old Japanese man with a 3-years history of microscopic hematuria was referred to our hospital due to gross hematuria 2 days after receiving the second dose of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Pfizer, BNT162b2). In fact, he was the brother of patient 1 and had received the vaccination on the same day. He also had fever and general malaise. He had no prior history of COVID-19 infection, nor gross hematuria after any other infections. He had no family medical history of kidney diseases.

To our best knowledge, this is the first report showing sibling cases that developed gross hematuria and were newly diagnosed as IgA nephropathy following the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

One notable point in the present cases is that microscopic hematuria has already existed before the vaccination. In addition, the chronic histopathologic features such as tubulointerstitial damage indicate the possibility that the immune responses to vaccination exacerbated a pre-existing undiagnosed IgA nephropathy in our cases.

In conclusion, we report the first sibling cases of newly diagnosed IgA nephropathy who developed gross hematuria following the second dose of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. These cases indicate that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination might stimulate the relapse or trigger de novo IgA nephropathy. On the other hand, it remains to be unknown that gross hematuria developed in our patients was caused by chance or due to the genetic related etiology. Further studies are needed to identify how this postvaccination setting can develop and how we should manage these patients with IgA nephropathy.

Observation #1: The Cray-Cray is STRONG in some people

What sort of wackadoodle parent vaccinates kid #2 after kid #1 lands in the hospital with a vaccine injury????

In a rational and sane world, it would be unthinkable for a parent to vaccinate kid #2 AFTER KID #1 ENDED UP IN THE HOSPITAL BECAUSE OF A VACCINE INJURY!!!

Unfortunately, we do not live in a sane world:

Anyhow, as anyone reading is doubtlessly well aware, when it came to the covid vaccines logic and sanity were quickly cast aside in favor of cultist devotion to the miracle jabs. The CDC infamously advocated that people who suffered myocarditis or pericarditis after dose #1, or who had a prior history of myo/pericarditis, could/should receive [further] covid vaccinations (!!!):

The only remotely ethical and rational answer for ALL of these scenarios was an unequivocal ‘NO!!’. (The CDC uses the language “discuss with your physician” to convey that they support vaccination without explicitly saying so, in order to leave the doctors on the hook should there be subsequent legal or political liability later.)

With such demented guidance from on high, it is hardly surprising that physicians and healthcare workers would aggressively proselytize parents to vaccinate their other children even after one child suffered a severe injury that was obviously presumptively attributable to the vaccine.

In fact, there are a shocking number of case reports where doctors convinced a patient to continue with subsequent vaccinations after they suffered vaccine injuries themselves (!!!):

And there are dozens more such case report studies awaiting further installments in this series.

But we can’t just blame the doctors here (although they get the overwhelming share of the ‘credit’) - some patients were so bought into the religion of the Glorious Vaccine that it was practically a badge of honor to suffer a vaccine injury. So much so in fact that a few even declared on social media they were proud to ‘take one for the team’, had no regrets, or would do it over again even if they knew what the result would be. Kind of like an atheistic equivalent of a suicide-bomber jihadist if you will, where your sacrifice is what endows you with moral virtue and worth.

In our case reports:

The parents in the Terrifying Troponins Triad case gave triplets 2 & 3 dose #2 after triplet 1 got myocarditis following dose #1

The parents in the Matching Myo Mates case vaccinated the brother with dose #2 five days after brother #1 landed in the hospital with vaccine myocarditis

Indeed, the cray-cray is strong in some people.

In case #3, they got vaccinated on the same day, so there’s no parental insanity to speak of. (But maybe the parents got them boosted? Can’t rule it out. . .)

I think it is worthwhile to highlight the specific details and the more-than-usual amount of dementedness involved in these cases, even though we all have a well-developed general sense of craziness that has captured a substantial portion of humanity. Details are conducive to better clarity and higher confidence, which are important especially so when proselytizing others.

P.S. We would be remiss to not award bonus points for the mom/dad who took *TWO* more kids to get vaxxed after bro #1 landed in the hospital for a bout of vax-myo. . . who then BOTH (!!) proceeded to develop vaccine myocarditis themselves.

Observation #2: Is there a genetic component to covid vaccine injuries?

Vaccine injuries are not well understood, something hardly surprising considering that the establishment is still unwilling to concede they even exist at all.

All three studies suggest the possibility of a genetic component that affects susceptibility to vaccine injury. The odds that two siblings would not only suffer serious vaccine injury, but identical vaccine injuries is pretty low on an individual case-by-case basis. Even the most adventurous (plausible) estimates of the rates of severe vaccine injuries overall is not more than 1-2% - and that’s for all of the thousands of types of vaccine injuries.

On the other hand, it is reasonable that with a sample size of tens of millions of severe vaccine injuries worldwide, random statistical distribution would result in a few instances of siblings suffering identical SAE’s. And because such a phenomenon stands out as bizarre and also by its nature is inherently more obviously attributable to the vaccines, such instances are probably far morel likely to get published.

However, the odds that *TRIPLETS* would all suffer identical vaccine SAE’s by random chance are at least a full order of magnitude lower if not more. According to the CDC, 80/100,000 live births were triplets, or 0.08% (they have no incentive to doctor this data as far as I’m aware plus it would be pretty hard to do even if they wanted to). Furthermore, not all triplet triads got vaccinated; and despite this case report, it would stand to reason that there exist at least a few triplet triads where #’s 2 and/or 3 declined vaccination after #1 suffered an ostensible vaccine injury. So the odds of that a triplet triad exists where they (1) were all vaccinated (2) despite triplet #1 suffering a vaccine injury and (3) they all suffered severe vaccine injuries (4) that were identical - probably not good betting odds to say the least.

Can these case reports be attributed to “hot lots” instead of genetics?

I doubt it. Putting aside the question of to what degree is variability/inconsistency between different batches of vaccines responsible for fewer or larger numbers of adverse events, it doesn’t really fit the fact pattern here.

In the triplet triad, only 1/3 got myocarditis after dose #1. We confirmed with the corresponding author of the study that triplets 2 & 3 received Dose #2 from a different batch (27 days after all three received dose #1).

In the case report of the ‘myocarditis mates’, the 2nd brother presented 7 days after the first brother & 48 hours post-vaccination; the 1st brother had presented 3 days after his vaccination -- so they were vaccinated ~8 days apart. 8 days seems like a stretch to assume that the same lot was being used in the same state - and that’s assuming they were both vaccinated at the same location, which isn’t stipulated either.

This is something that needs to be exhaustively probed and studied to iron out. At any rate, these case reports are definitely evidence pointing to the possibility that genetics may play a significant role in vaccine injuries and outcomes.

Alternatively, we can just hope for the best (or the best possible scenario given the current degree of existing carnage anyway).