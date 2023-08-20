One caveat to keep in mind: This was written to the people conducting the study, so there were things that were ‘strategically’ worded (or left out altogether).

(*I made a few cosmetic edits mostly to translate a few Hebrew phrases I used & fix a couple of grammar errors I noticed afterwards.)

I used to regard the government as extremely inept/incompetent, fairly corrupt, and facing incentives that pushed agencies/officials to be generally inept & corrupt.

Now, I regard the government as fundamentally evil on par with any other classical murderous sociopathic regime -- something that the pandemic exposed. (To be absolutely clear, this is not a Nazi comparison, they were far beyond a 'classical' evil murderous regime.)

1. The US government went out of their way to suppress, sabotage, and destroy every effective covid treatment, which by itself caused hundreds of thousands of deaths if not millions around the world (the US agencies are extremely influential for the rest of the world). Unfortunately, there were a few prominent doctors who were actively complicit in this, including one who lied under oath in an affidavit submitted on behalf of his hospital in a lawsuit brought by a covid patient’s family to allow them to give Ivermectin to the patient. Among other things, this doctor claimed that there had been NO clinically discernible improvement after the first round of Ivermectin was administered to the patient, which was patently false as was described in an affidavit by an outside physician who *detailed the specific clinical improvements that were documented in the patient’s medical records from that hospital*. I personally know the physician who wrote this affidavit & can attest that he is not a liar. The patient ultimately died amidst the court wrangling.

2. Furthermore, the other covid policies - lockdowns, facemasks, etc - were some of the most evil & pernicious policies ever implemented by a society that considers itself to be ethical - the death toll from the lockdowns itself exceeds the genuine death toll from covid disease (which itself was only significant because of the suppression & denial of treatment as stated above). These society-upending policies lacked any supportive evidence before they were implemented. It is now well-documented that cloth/surgical facemasks do not reduce the spread of covid at all, and even the various types of N-95 masks are utterly useless in the hands of the general population.

Key gov officials including Fauci actually admitted that they never took into account the myriad harms that such policies would inflict on society, which is not an ‘oversight’ – the least horrible possibility is that they had no regard for carnage caused by their policies, which is genuinely evil.

3. The covid vaccines - funded, marketed, mandated by the govt - were barely effective for maybe a few months at most, but caused a significant amount of death & severe life-altering injuries. (I am a medical researcher who has done a lot of prolific work in this area, including compiling 3300+ case report studies documenting various covid vaccine injuries/deaths in the formal academic literature, and analyzing mortality data from ~million death certificates which we obtained from several states containing all their deaths from 2015-present). The govt is STILL denying that there were any deaths associated with the mRNA vaccines at all (!!!). The government tried to dehumanize unvaccinated people, and largely succeeded according to polling showing that a significant % of people if not outright majorities held a variety of shocking views about unvaccinated people including that they were selfish, stupid, a danger to society, should be forcibly confined to their homes, have their children taken away, be relocated to “quarantine facilities” (granted which usually has many severe deficiencies in methodology & integrity to be sure). This sort of demagoguery is historically exactly how a society is groomed to accept genocide of a minority group or faction within society.

The death toll from the covid vaccines in just the US is probably somewhere between 100,000 - 300,000 *deaths*, and maybe more (this is based on excess mortality analyses, federal govt FRED economic databases, insurance data, & survey study data). Because of the shockingly poor quality of US data & studies, it is very difficult to sort out the various causes of excess death (covid disease, covid policies, covid vaccines) or to get a firm idea of how much excess death there is (there are numerous Simpson's Paradoxes in play, and calculating pull-forward effects involves a lot of modelling assumptions that are by definition *assumptions* about a variety of epidemiological possibilities/scenarios)

4. The government prosecuted the most significant & consequential censorship regime in the history of any Western country, which besides for the widespread carnage it caused (this isn't just because of people being deprived of medical information such as treatment possibilities or how to procure different drugs like Ivermectin or HCQ, but encompasses all sorts of things that you wouldn't think of, such as suicides by people suffering from various conditions who were disconnected from their support groups when Facebook deleted the group & the personal accounts of its members), it also demonstrates that the govt has no regard for the rule of law or legal norms whatsoever, and believes in a radical “ends justifies the means” with no clear limitation.

5. The US govt is now acting like a dictatorial regime to define the positions of its political opposition as a "terrorist threat" (e.g. parents protesting school boards, religious Catholics, Latin mass adherents, advocates for gun rights, parental rights, etc., opponents of covid & other governmental policies, people who are skeptical of the official "man-made climate change" orthodoxy, et al).

6. The US govt is furthermore persecuting political dissent (if you pay attention to the actual Jan 6 criminal prosecutions, the vast majority of defendants did not do anything remotely violent or even illegal, but were held without bail for years in unique prison conditions among a bevy of clear violations of basic legal rights).

7. The US govt is not only endorsing, marketing, and using its considerable power to impose the barbaric ideology of a litany of sexual deviancies that are nihilistic & depraved even beyond what was ever attributed to Sodom -- the US govt is forcing institutions to implement demented wicked barbarism like the psychological, physical & hormonal mutilation of children as "gender affirming" care by withholding some types of federal funding for even schools or hospitals that refuse to allow men in the women's bathrooms (or provide said 'medical care' if relevant). This is quite literally a modern-day incarnation of Moloch.

8. Furthermore, the US govt is now deliberately & willfully trying to impoverish its own citizens & deprive them of many products that have become staple amenities in society (such as air conditioning, gas stoves, cars, etc etc etc etc). To properly flesh this out and demonstrate the 'willful/deliberate' nature of this would require a lengthy analysis of numerous decisions, statements, & actions of the relevant people/agencies that is beyond the scope of this "comment". I mention this here only because it is one of the standout egregious dimensions of the cold-blooded wickedness that is the weltanschauung of the govt today.

9. The govt as a general entity is a pathological liar that if it were an actual person they would lack any shred of credibility. (Most people unfortunately have a very delusional idea of how politics “works” – they have no idea about what goes on behind the scenes, how “deals” are made, how various “groups” or “nonprofits” influence govt policy or decision, and so on.)

****

In a general sense, the govt is a diabolical evil institution that is more concerned with pushing twisted ideologies, mutilating children & persecuting political dissent; but the govt is willing to kill millions in pursuit of whatever political or other objectives they are trying to achieve.