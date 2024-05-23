Public Health is a vast sprawling enterprise funded to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each year by the federal government, plus substantial private donations by non-profits and some of society’s wealthiest people. We are told that such a robust well-funded behemoth is absolutely vital and indispensable to maintaining and sustaining the vitality and well-being of the population. But what if there is an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime type of excess mortality that rivals the scope of drug overdose deaths, affecting the whole of society across all age and demographic strata, and. . . is totally ignored by public health authorities??

Shockingly, this is actually happening in real time: The number of deaths involving acute renal failure doubled across the country in a single year, and continues to this day to be about double the expected rate, with nary a word by public health authorities even acknowledging the crisis.

This was first noted by John Beaudoin when he obtained Massachusetts’ death certificates back in 2022.

The year? Not 2020, but 2021.

Minnesota

The following chart shows the number of deaths each year involving acute renal failure (ICD 10 code N17):

The acute renal failure carnage is acutely manifest in all age groups in MN over 30 (and possibly in the 5-17 yo group too, but the sample size is too small to draw firm conclusions):

The trend of excess mortality from ARF in 2021-2023 but *not* in 2020 is illustrated by the percentage of all deaths each year that involve acute renal failure:

Notice that in 2020, there is no deviation from prior years whatsoever, but 2021 and beyond deaths with acute renal failure are well in front of even the overall rate of excess mortality.

Moreover, this is visible in both men and women:

Massachusetts

We see a very similar pattern in Massachusetts, with the notable difference that there is some substantial excess in 2020:

However, as a % of all deaths 2020 is far less distinct, especially compared to the subsequent three years of 2021-23:

Like Minnesota, almost every age group is suffering from considerable excess ARF mortality -

And both sexes are affected:

Is this caused by covid?

There are three things we can look at to see if, and to what extent, there exists a nexus between covid disease and excess death from acute renal failure:

Deaths that have both covid and ARF ARF deaths without covid Timing

Minnesota

It is a well-established fact that there has been rampant over-attribution of deaths to covid. The CDC still maintains its bizarre guidance to count covid on deaths as a CoD even if the infection was years prior and long resolved.

But even if we grant every death that lists covid as a CoD as a legitimate covid death and exclude ARF deaths that list covid, the trend of shocking excess mortality from ARF is remarkably unchanged, illustrated by the following chart showing the number of ARF deaths without covid each year:

Covid cannot be responsible for a trend of excess mortality in deaths where covid played no role in causing the death.

However, there are a number of ARF deaths that did identify covid as a CoD:

Can a portion of excess ARF deaths be attributed to these deaths with both covid and ARF?

As it turns out, probably not.

The following chart shows the number of ARF deaths each quarter-year, starting in 2015 Q1:

There is a blatant spike of excess ARF deaths in 2020 Q4, but not earlier. However, Minnesota had a covid wave during Q2 in 2020:

If covid disease itself was causing significant excess deaths involving acute renal failure, we should probably see at least a little excess ARF deaths during Q2, but we don’t.

In fact, if we look at the percentage of covid deaths with ARF, it more than doubled from 2020 to 2021 and then went up even more in 2022 when the far less virulent Omicron dominated:

Massachusetts

We see a somewhat similar situation in Massachusetts.

The trend of excess ARF deaths without covid changes only in that the 2020 excess completely disappears, which highlights the astounding surge of such deaths in 2021 and even more in 2022/23:

Unlike in Minnesota though, there is a substantial spike in excess ARF deaths concurrent with the initial covid wave that decimated Massachusetts in the first half of 2020:

Like Minnesota, we see that the percentage of covid with ARF about doubles from 2020 to 2021, (this despite that the percentage of ARF with covid sharply decreases each year):

So while it may be that covid played a role in causing excess deaths involving Acute Renal Failure, it is implausible that covid is the predominant driver of the shocking and sudden surge of ARF deaths.

Extrapolated to the entire country, this would yield ~150,000 - 200,000 unexplained excess Acute Renal Failure deaths across the US.

The silence of public health authorities and experts is deafening.

And perhaps revealing - both the vaccines and covid treatments marketed, incentivized and mandated by the government and medical establishment have been linked to kidney failure. So it stands to reason that public health would rather nobody notice the ongoing acute renal failure apocalypse.